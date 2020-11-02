‘Rajinikanth may join BJP ?’: Meets RSS leader

South-Indian superstar Rajinikanth has held a meeting with senior leader of RSS. The meeting was held amid the rumours that the superstar is not going to enter politics.

Rajinikanth met RSS ideologue S.Gurumurthy at his residence in Poes Garden in Chennai on Sunday evening. Earlier it has been reported by media that Rajinikanth is not going to enter active politics due to his health issues. Earlier, the superstar has announced that he will form a party.

A few days ago the actor has revealed that doctors had advised him against entering politics. Rajinikanth also said that he would consult the office-bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram and announce at an appropriate time whether he would enter politics or not.

Earlier, Gurumurthy has said that Rajinikanth has a bright future in politics and he aligning with BJP would be good for the state.