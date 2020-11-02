‘The death of death’: ‘Immortality will become reality’ as death will be optional by 2045 says scientists

‘Death will soon die’ and man will become immortal soon. Two genetic engineers has claimed this. As per their research the death will become optional by 2045 and human will be able to live for ever. As per the group of scientists ageing process will become reversible and curable.

The claim were made in a book named ‘The Death of Death’. The book was written by José Luis Cordeiro working in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the USA, and Cambridge mathematician David Wood has claimed this.

Also Read: Elusive chameleon species last seen 100 years ago rediscovered in Madagascar

According to them, in coming 27 years, humans will no longer die of natural causes or illness. People will die in accidents only . Old age will be classified as an illness and there should be publicly-funded research to find its cure.

As per them, Nanotechnology is the key of new genetic manipulation techniques. This process involves replacing bad genes into healthy genes, eliminating dead cells from the body, healing destroyed cells, treating stem cells and printing vital organs in 3D.

They also claim that within 10 years, illnesses such as cancer will be curable, and that major international corporations such as Google will be ‘entering the field of medicine’ because they are ‘beginning to realize that curing ageing is possible’.

The duo believes that immortality will not necessarily mean the planet becomes overcrowded. There is still plenty of room for more people on Earth. The fact that people do not have as many children today as in the past and that it will be possible to live in space in the near future will mean that there will be space for more.