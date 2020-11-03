“Breaking News” ; Over 50 Al-Qaeda Terrorists Killed By French Forces In Mali !!!

Mali; French forces killed over 50 jihadists in central Mali during an exclusive operation on Friday, Defence Minister Florence Parly said.

“I would like to reveal an operation of great importance which was carried out on October 30 in Mali by the Barkhane force, which was able to neutralize more than 50 jihadists,” Parly said on Mali local media during a visit to the West African nation. The operation took place on Friday in an area near the borders of Burkina Faso and Niger, where government troops are toiling to destroy an Islamic insurgency, she added.

Parly said it was a powerful blow to al Qaeda. Parly tweeted on Monday night that the French power in the region, called Barkhane, also seized weapons and equipment from the fighters in the procedure last Friday, which she said, “shows once again that terrorist groups cannot act with impunity.”Two Mirage Fighter jets were also used in this victorious operation. The Islamic insurgents were seen racing for the shelter and took cover under trees to flee from surveillance. French forces also used a drone to launch missiles.

Parly is now visiting Mali’s capital Bamako, where she met with the head of the transitional government.

France has been facing a series of terror attacks in the recent period over the caricatures of Prophet Mohammed and the eventual statement of French President Emmanuel Macron.