CBI arrests 4 including customs officers

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 4 people including 2senior customs officer from the state in two separate cases. The Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) of CBI has arrested them on Monday from Kolkata.

The accused persons have been identified as Deputy Commissioner Vikash Kumar, Superintendent Sandeep Kumar Dikshit, exporter Jyoti Biswas and one Sudhir Jha.

Also Read: Another Al-Qaeda conspirator arrested, who was working as a teacher in a madrassa

CBI alleged that Vikash Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Customs department has obtained a huge amount of Duty Drawback against false export of Gaskets to Bangladesh in 2014 in the name of fictitious firms. Jyoti Biswas, a exporter had helped him with his ill motive.

In another case registered December 23, 2017,Sandeep Kumar Dikshit. a Superintendent of Customs department has been made the accused of an alleged attempt to export 240 metric ton Red Sanders, worth around Rs. 100 crore through Kolkata Port during 2016. Sudhir Jha had been helping him to export the prohibited item. The four accused will be produced at the CBI Court in Kolkata on Tuesday.