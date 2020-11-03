Delivery driver steals an entire food order ‘Caught on Camera’… Take a look

Footage of a home surveillance camera showing a delivery driver rocking up with her food, taking a photo of it to prove it was delivered before making off with her entire order has gone viral on the internet. Anyone who’s ever sat waiting for a takeaway will know just how heartbreaking it is when there’s a problem with your meal having no doubt sat patiently for an hour or so, refreshing the app or poking your head out of the window to see any sign of delivery. But one DoorDash customer was shocked to find her order did actually make it to her front door in one piece, only to be cruelly taken away just seconds later.

DoorDash, a food delivery service in the United States, now offers no-contact delivery, which means the driver can simply drop off someone’s order at their door or on a porch. To show the delivery’s been completed, the driver has to take a photo of the order where it’s been left so that the customer knows where to find it.

But one DoorDash driver recently decided to cheat the system, having taken a snap of the food outside someone’s home as proof and simply made off with it immediately after. However, that home security cameras were watching her every move, meaning the whole thing was caught on film. The video has since gone viral, racking up 9.9 million views as other social media users called for the DoorDash worker to get justice.