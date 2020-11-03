“Onion Attack” At Bihar Rally ; Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Says “Keep Throwing”

Bihar: Onions were thrown at Nitish Kumar when he was campaigning in Bihar’s Madhubani for the state election concluding Saturday. The Chief Minister’s security personnel created protection around him as he continued his speech. Nitish Kumar was talking about providing jobs when onions came flying at him at a rally in Madhubani but missed him.

“Khub feko, khub feko, khube feko (keep throwing),” said the angry Chief Minister, campaigning on a day parts of Bihar voted in the second round of the three-phase election. When the attacker was ostensibly captured by security personnel, he said: “Let him go, don’t pay any attention to him.”Nitish Kumar then continued his speech, targeting opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav and blaming his parents Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, both chief ministers over a 15-year period, for destroying Bihar.

“How can Tejashwi Yadav promise 10 lakh government jobs when Lalu Yadav could not provide jobs to people in 15 years of RJD rule? In 15 years, they only gave 95,000 jobs compared to six lakh government jobs given in our rule,” he said.

Nitish Kumar, 69, is facing a tough election as he strives for a fourth straight term in Bihar between glaring signs of anti-tenure. The Chief Minister and a few ministers have faced outrage during their rallies. A few weeks ago, Nitish Kumar lost his temper and hit out when he was bullied at a rally in Chhapra. Hearing slogans of “Lalu Yadav zindabad“, he said: “Raise your hand, whoever is speaking such anap-shanaap (nonsense). Don’t do Halla (chaos) here. If you don’t want to vote for me, then don’t…You will destroy the votes of the man for whom you are here.”

What is also worrying for the five-time Chief Minister is the obvious public response to Tejashwi Yadav’s rallies. These have been marked by huge crowds and massive cheering when the 31-year-old Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader the opposition’s chief ministerial candidate talked about his guarantee of jobs, though the BJP says crowds mean nothing. After the final round of voting on Saturday, the Bihar election results will be announced on November 10.