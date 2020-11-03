“Second Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections” ; 8.05% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 9 am!!!

Bihar ; The second phase of the critical Bihar Assembly Elections is underway in 94 constituencies across 17 districts of the state. While the Janata Dal (United) is competing on 43 seats, its NDA backer the Bharatiya Janata Party will be fighting it out on 46. The Rashtriya Janata Dal is contesting on 56 seats, while the Congress will fight it out in 24 constituencies.

Around 2.85 crore people are positioned to vote for 1,463 candidates on Tuesday. The districts that are going to polls are Patna, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, West Champaran, East Champaran, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Siwan, Saran, and Khagaria.

Polling percentage at 8.05% in the second phase of #BiharElections2020 till 9 am: Chief Electoral Officer(CEO), Bihar pic.twitter.com/3lyuRIUZ1b — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

The Bihar elections to 243 Assembly seats are being controlled in three phases. The first phase was executed on October 28 and the third phase will be held on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10. Meanwhile, voting is also underway for by-elections in 54 Assembly seats across 10 other states – 28 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, 8 in Gujarat, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka and Jharkhand, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Haryana.