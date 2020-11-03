US President election Updates: First results out

The voting for US president election has began. The voting to elect the new President and Vice President of US has began.

The voting in most states began at 6 am EST. The first state to to open voting is Vermont. It will start at 5 am EST. Voting closes by 9 pm EST, in New York and North Dakota.

Also Read: Is the Trump administration trying to eliminate H-1B visa? Know how the US election has an impact on Indian visas.

As per a report in Khaleej Times, the Democrat candidate Jo Biden has got all the 5 votes in the first result.

Khaleej Times reported that voters in the US village Dixville Notch, in New Hampshire has voted for Biden. Dixville Notch which lies near the Canadian border is always voted “first in US” since 1960.

As per reports, Biden has received 5 votes from here and Donald Trump received no votes.