Dubai Duty Free Raffle: Indian expat wins 1 million US dollar

Fortune once again blessed an Indian expats. Indian expats had won prizes once again in the Dubai Duty Free Raffle.

Sunil Kumarkathuria, an Indian expat living in Manama, Bahrain has won the first prize of 1 million US dollar. Sunil aged 33 has won the prize for his ticket ticket number 3904 in Millennium Millionaire Series 342. He has been trying his luck in the raffle draw for the last 15 years. He has purchased the ticket on October 17.

Also Read; Keralites win 30 crore rupees in Big Ticket raffle

Sunil is the 170th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for making my dream come true and I wish all the people behind this amazing promotion all the best,” he said to Khaleej Times.

Safvan Puzhiveetil Abdul Rasak, another Indian national based in Sharjah has won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Mineral White) with his ticket number 0844 picked in series 1761. Bitto Peter, an Indian national based in Dubai has won a BMW R 9T (Stereo Metallic Matt) bike with his ticket number 0208 picked in series no. 428. Melina Nazareth, an Indian national based in Kuwait has won a Harley-Davidson Softail Street Bob (Barracuda Silver Denim) with her ticket number 0551 picked in series no. 429