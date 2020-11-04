“How many homes will you demolish and how many necks will you strangle?”: Kangana Ranaut attacks Maharashtra government

National award winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has came down heavily against the Maharashtra state government over the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswamy. The actress in a series posts shared on her micro blogging website has raised her criticism.

“I want to ask Maharashtra government that today you went to Arnab Goswami’s home, pulled his hair and assaulted him. How many homes will you demolish and how many necks will you strangle? How many hair will you pull? Sonia Sena, how many voices will you stop? These voices will only increase. They have been many who have been hanged for free speech”, Kangana said in a video shared on her Twitter handle.

“Pappupro ko gussa kyun aata hai? Penguins ko gussa kyun aata hai? Sonia sena ko itna gussa kyun aata hai?Arnab sir let them pull your hair and assault you for the cause of free speech greats before us got hanged with smiles on their faces,Aazadi ka karz chukana hai #ArnabGoswami.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Mumbai police had arrested Arnab Goswami. He was arrested by Mumbai police from his house in Mumbai.

The Mumbai police has arrested him in relation with the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018. Naik, then managing director of Concorde Designs Private Limited, and his mother allegedly committed suicide in May 2018 at their farmhouse in Alibaug.