State government declares sale, possession of imported firecrackers as illegal

The state government has banned the sale and possession of imported firecrackers. As per the new order issued by the government possession and sale of imported firecrackers as illegal and punishable in the state. Haryana state government has announced this.

Also Read: 2 killed due to major blast in firecracker godown

The state government has asked the deputy commissioners of all the districts to be vigilant in this regard and take strict action against the sale and distribution of imported firecrackers. The state government has also asked the district authorities to conduct raids and inspection to find out imported firecrackers.

Earlier, Rajasthan state government has banned the use of firecrackers in wedding functions. The state government issued order for this considering the Covid-19 situation in the state.