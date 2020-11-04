“Wearing a mask can cause cancer”; Actor with a controversial reference

Kourtney Kardashian has been slammed for posting a conspiracy theory claiming that face masks meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 can cause cancer. The 41-year-old, who has over 102 million followers, shared a post on her Instagram stories on Saturday claiming that blue surgical face masks are ‘made of PTFE, a carcinogen made from synthetic fluoride.’ ‘According to Cancer.Org, it increases the risk of liver, testicle, pancreas, kidney & breast tumors + ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, preeclampsia, and high cholesterol. High exposure can cause influenza-like symptoms and hemorrhaging in the lungs, leading to suffocation.’

The post included an image of a typical blue disposable surgical mask, which is used by medical personnel across the globe, and now many citizens. Kourtney captioned the post – which is not attributed to any particular study or research papers – with a wide-eyed emoji and a head-exploding emoji. Social media users bashed the star pointing out she and the rest of the Kardashian clan had traveled to a tropical island for her sister Kim Kardashian’s birthday bash during the pandemic where they made staff wear masks. There is currently no evidence to support the claims in Kourtney’s post and despite it citing the American Cancer Society, a member of the organization denounced the medical warning.