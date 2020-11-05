2 people killed, 6 injured in blast at chemical factory

At least 2 people were killed and 6 others were injured in a blast at a chemical factory . The blast took place at Jashnova Pharma in Dheku in Sajgaon industrial area of Khopoli town in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

The blast took place at early morning at 3 am as the reactor broke down and exploded. The shed of a neighboring company was destroyed in the blast also killed the wife of the security guard. Six other factories were also damaged in the blast and fire.

Ten firefighters fought the blaze for four hours. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Khopoli.

Earlier on Wednesday, six people were killed and eight others were injured after a fire broke at the textile godown on Piplaj Road in Gujarat.