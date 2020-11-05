A 10th grader from Kerala surprised Shashi Tharoor with her incredible vocabulary that he never heard of

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is known for his impeccable knowledge of the English language. His usage of long and less heard words in his interaction over social media has amused netizens many times. Tharoor’s usage of words like ‘farrago’, ‘rodomontade’, ‘floccinaucinihilipilification’, and several others in the past has sent the netizens referring to a dictionary. ‘Tharoorian English’ has made many people feel bad for not paying attention in English classes. But recently, he was got the taste of his own medicine courtesy of a 10th grader from Kerala.

When the parliamentarian made a surprise appearance during a Club FM show with RJ Rafi, a student of 10th standard, Diya, introduced him to words he had never heard of. Diya was hosted in a Zoom segment of Club FM to showcase her prowess in English. During the show, it was revealed that Diya had earlier reached out to Tharoor on Facebook. She wanted him to pronounce a long word. As the show rolled, Diya managed to pronounce some tongue-twister words without even pausing once. When Tharoor asked her the meaning of the word, she replied quickly that it is the name of a fictional food. Impressed with her knowledge, Tharoor shared a link of the conversation on Twitter and conceded that he had never heard the words from the show before. Club FM too posted a video of the conversation on their official Facebook page. It has now received thousands of shares and comments.