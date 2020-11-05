“Arnab Goswami’s Interim Relief Request Rejected” ; Bombay High Court to Hear Plea Tomorrow

New Delhi: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami will not get any consolation from the custody on Thursday as Bombay High Court said it will hear the case tomorrow at 3 PM. A review petition has been filed by the police in Alibag court of Raigad. This plea has been filed to get Arnab’s police custody.

A Raigad Magistrate has remanded Goswami to 14 days’ judicial custody after a marathon five-hour hearing on Wednesday. The Chief Judicial Magistrate denied the prosecution’s plea for 14 days’ police custody for Goswami, who was apprehended early on Wednesday morning in a case related to the twin suicides of architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik on May 5, 2018.

“The police have lost…,” Goswami yelled out of a police van and the V-sign after the court hearing. His team was anticipated to move the same court for bail on Thursday. Officials said a team of Alibaug police caught up Goswami from his Lower Parel house in the morning. Goswami, who was seen being forced into the police van, asserted that he was attacked by police at his home, before being taken away.

“Alibaug police arrested Goswami under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), and 34 (acts done by persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. This (arrest) pertains to the 2018 case of a man and his mother committing suicide. We have evidence (against Goswami),” the police official said.

“When we gave the intimation (of arrest) to Goswami’s wife, she tore up the paper,” said the official who was present at Goswami’s home when he was arrested by the police. Soon after the vehicle carrying Goswami reached Alibaug, just over 90 km from Mumbai, he was produced in a local court, which led police to take him to the civil hospital there for a medical check-up, after his lawyer stated that the senior journalist was physically harassed by the police.

In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh declared that he has ordered a fresh investigation in the case after a complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik. Deshmukh said Adnya alleged that the Alibaug police had not examined the plausible non-payment of dues from Goswami’s channel, which she asserted forced her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018. Police said Goswami was taken to Alibaug in Raigad district in association with the suicide case.