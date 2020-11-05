Why Prince William Kept His Coronavirus Diagnosis A Secret ???

London: Britain’s Prince William had infected the Covid-19 infection in April, around the time his father Prince Charles did, reported British media Kensington Palace sources. The media informed that Prince William kept his covid 19 diagnosis a secret as he didn’t want to frighten the country. Prince William is the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second in line to the British throne.

“Important things were going on and I didn’t want to worry anyone,” Prince William said. Prince William was treated by palace doctors and observed Covid-19 guidelines set by the government by isolating himself at the family home in Norfolk. However, he still maintained out engagements in April through voice and video calls.

“William was hit pretty hard by the virus it really knocked him for six. At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked,” a source told. The BBC also confirmed the news from sources late on Sunday, with Kensington Palace and the office of Prince William denying to comment officially to the news portal. The palace was not immediately accessible for comment late on Sunday.