BMW launches limited edition MINI John Cooper Works Hatch in India: Know the price and features

The luxury car maker from Germany BMW has launched on Thursday, the limited edition MINI John Cooper Works Hatch in India. Only 15 units were available in India. The limited edition car can be booked exclusively on shop.mini.in.

The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch is inspired from the MINI John Cooper Works GP. The car is launched in India as Completely Built-Up unit (CBU).

The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch is powered by a 2-litre petrol engine and can accelerate to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds. it comes with a 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. The engine is capable of producing 231 hp of maximum power and a maximum torque of 320 Nm.

The MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition is available in Racing Grey Metallic exterior colour at an ex-showroom price of Rs 46.90 lakh.