Chennai boy bags the world record for identifying 50 cartoon characters in a minute…..

By identifying 50 cartoon characters per minute, a 5-year-old boy found his name engraved on the Guinness World Records. The Tamil Nadu boy Shrish Nirghav obtained the title. “Most cartoon characters identified in a minute-new record: 5-year-old memory master Shrish Nirghav really knows his cartoon,” read the video caption. .

Watch this video:

Nirghav is also the title holder of the previous Guinness World Records, which identified the most vehicle logos per minute. Since being shared online, the video has spread by word of mouth on several social media platforms and has sparked a lot of reaction among netizens. Some praised the boy’s keen memory, while others remembered their childhood and their favorite cartoons.