IMD predicts heavy rain with thunderstorm: Yellow alert in 2 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain and thunderstorm at isolated places in Kerala. The IMD has also issued yellow alert in two districts. The IMD has issued yellow alert in Palakkad and Idukki on Friday.

IMD has also predicted heavy rain with thundershower has been forecast at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, mainly in the districts of Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Thoothukudi.

As per IMD, the heavy rain is due to the presence of a cyclonic circulation over the South-West Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka. IMD also warned that there is a possibility for heavy lightening after 2 pm to 10 pm.