Joe Biden makes history by beating Obama’s record for most votes…

Washington: Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday broke the record for the most votes won by any presidential nominee in US history. By 2:30 p.m. ET, Biden had amassed 70.8 million votes, as per the election results compiled by Decision Desk HQ. Biden has surpassed Barack Obama’s record in 2008, when he received 69,456,897 votes.

Biden’s tally marks half the votes counted in the race so far, ahead of Trump’s 48%. The numbers are expected only to grow as ballots are still being counted in critical states including Michigan and Arizona. The results of the presidential election remain unknown because neither candidate has reached the 270 electoral votes needed for a victory.

The Democratic nominee is on track to win the popular vote since he already leads the president by about 3 million votes. This could be the second time Trump loses the popular vote. The first was when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton overtook him by nearly 3 million votes. As of Wednesday, Trump has picked up about 68 million votes, beating his 2016 haul, when he got 62,980,160 votes.