Kayaker knocked over and almost swallowed by Humpback whale…Watch!!!!

A couple of kayakers in California had a near-death experience after a massive humpback whale emerged out of the water nearly swallowed one of them.

Julie McSorley and her friend Liz Cottriel were kayaking on the waters of Avila Beach in California on November 2 when suddenly a large humpback whale emerged from the water and capsized their boat.

Watch it here:

Following the freak incident, fellow kayakers and paddle boarders rushed to the spot to help the two women. Fortunately, both made it out of the water unharmed but Julie McSorley lost her car keys. “I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m gonna push.’ Like, I’m gonna push a whale out of the way! It was the weirdest thought. I’m thinking, ‘I’m dead. I’m dead.’ I thought it was gonna land on me. Next thing I know, I’m underwater,” Liz Cottriel told.