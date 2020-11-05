The ‘King’ of Indian Cricket turns 32… Wishes pour in for Viral Kohli….

Indian captain Virat Kohli is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. Kohli made his debut for India at the age of 19 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla, and has been an integral part of the international setup from then.

Kohli was the part of the Indian team which won the World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. He took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni in the longest format of the game towards the end of 2014, and became India’s captain across all formats in January 2017, when Dhoni stepped down from the position.

He has since led India to glorious victories at home and abroad. The most prominent of those wins came in 2019 when India became the first team from Asia to win a Test series Down Under. Under his leadership, India reached the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy, and was knocked out in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup.

As Virat turns 32, cricketers, ex-cricketers and fans across the globe are pouring in their wishes for him. In the next 12 months, Virat Kohli faces multiple challenges as batsman and captain of the side as India embarks on a tour to Australia after the IPL, which begins on November 27. The team will take part in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four-match Test series. Kohli will also be leading the side in the prospected home series in England, which will be scheduled after the tour to Australia.