3 killed, 21 injured in road accident while returning from Congress rally

In a tragic incident, at least 3 people had lost their lives and 21 others were injured in road accident. The accident took place at Purnia in Bihar as a speeding vehicle overturned in road.

The deceased were identified as Mohammed Dilshad, Mohammed Abul and Mohammed Dilfaraz.

All the deceased and injured were Congress activists. They were returning after attending an election rally of Congress candidate Abdul Jalil Mastan in Amour. The police after preliminary investigation informed that the vehicle overturned as the drier lost control of the vehicle.