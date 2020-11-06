A man dragged an on-duty policeman on the vehicle’s bonnet for nearly 1-kilometer

New Delhi: A man, allegedly to evade fine for not wearing a mask, dragged an on-duty traffic police personnel on the bonnet of his car in the Pimpri-Chinchwad district of Pune. Abasaheb Sawant, the police personnel working with the traffic division of Pimpri Chinchwad Police. The constable has sustained injuries on his leg but is out of danger. “While I was on duty at Ahimsa Chowk, I saw a car driver not wearing a mask. Because there was a fellow passenger, he was liable for a fine and so I signaled him to stop. He continued driving towards me as I shouted. The car hit me on the knee and to avoid further injury or getting under the wheel, I threw myself on the bonnet and clung on to it,” a report in Indian Express quoted the constable as saying.

The accused has been identified as Yuvraj Hanuvate. He has been taken into custody. Meanwhile, a case has been registered with Chinchwad Police Station under Section 307, 353, 323, 279, and 24(a), 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act. If reports are to be believed, the man continued driving until he was forced to stop by some bikers who were chasing the vehicle. Earlier last month, a similar incident was reported in the national capital. A Delhi Traffic Police constable, who tried to stop a rashly driven car, was dragged on the bonnet of the vehicle for almost half a kilometer in the southwest Delhi Cantonment area