Banned!!! ‘Joker’ won’t be screened on satellite channels in India.

Joker controversy is back, but this time only in India. Joker is and will be considered one of the most brilliant movies for a long time and Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as the iconic villain will go down in history as one of the best. So, about a year ago, we clearly established that this movie is not really encouraging violence, just a lot of dance but of course, it’s still not enough for India. Due to all the violence shown in the movie, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now decided to ban the film from broadcasting on any Indian channel and the decision is being upheld by the Film Certificate Appellate Tribunal (FCAT).

The order reads, “The film glorifies violence and in case it is seen by non-adults, it would have a lasting effect on their impressionable minds.” People who want to watch the movie, if they haven’t already, can easily do so on OTT platforms. However, this decision of not airing the movie on TV has left everyone questioning how a lot of other violent and shows and movies are able to get a free pass. Someone people want regulation on online content as well.