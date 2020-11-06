‘Disappearing messages’: WhatsApp launched new feature: Know how to enable it

The most popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp has officially launched a new feature. WhatsApp owned by Facebook has officially launched a new feature named ‘ disappearing messages’.

The new feature was launched on Thursday. The disappearing messages feature will be available on all WhatsApp-supported devices including Android, iOS, and Linux-based KaiOS devices, along with WhatsApp Web and Desktop platforms, by the end of this month

The new feature will allow new messages sent to a chat to disappear after seven days. When the ‘disappearing messages’ feature is turned on, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after 7 days. In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off. In groups, administrators will have the control.

How to switch on Disappearing Messages feature:

Open the WhatsApp chat.

Tap the contact’s name.

Tap Disappearing messages.

If prompted, tap CONTINUE.

Select On.

How to switch off Disappearing Messages feature:

Once disabled, messages sent in the chat will no longer disappear.

Open the WhatsApp chat.

Tap the contact’s name.

Tap Disappearing messages.

If prompted, tap CONTINUE.

Select Off.