IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in qualifier : Predicted XI

In cricket, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the qualifier in Indian Premier League. The eliminator match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi 7.30 pm on Friday .

The winner this qualifier match will face Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi .

In the league games, the Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs while Sunrisers Hyderabad bounced back in style to win the second match in Sharjah by five wickets and inside 15 overs. In IPL both the teams had faced 16 times. And Sunrisers Hyderabad have a 9-7 head-to-head advantage against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Predicted XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Joshua Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris/Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini/Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

In the first qualifier match the defending champions Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs.