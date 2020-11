Man after breaking up with fiancé, marries himself…

A man in Brazil has married himself after his fiancé broke up with him. Diogo Rabelo and Vitor Bueno got engaged last November and had a fancy wedding planned for last month. However, after a series of arguments over the summer, Vitor left Diogo in July.

Typically, in such an unfortunate scenario, the uncoupled couple then have to go through the painful process of calling off the wedding. But Diogo decided the big day would go ahead as planned – except instead of marrying Vitor, he would marry himself. And so it was, the 33-year-old tied the knot with himself at a plush resort in Itacare, in the north-eastern state of Bahia.

Diogo, who specialises in cosmetic procedures such as Botox and facial fillers, said: “Today is one of the happiest days of my life, as I’m with the people I love the most in this life, celebrating what could be a tragedy, but I made it a comedy.” Footage from the big day – in which he says ‘I do’ to himself in a mirror – has gone viral, racking up more than 142,000 views.

Diogo said: “I analysed the situation for a month, and decided that I had to appreciate and love myself. I kept the ceremony and 40 of my 50 guests came. The message I wanted to send to people with this marriage of mine is not that of a victim, I do not depend on a marriage to be happy. I do want to marry someone else, and I want to have children, but my happiness cannot depend on that.”