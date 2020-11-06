Security forces neutralized terrorist in encounter in Kashmir

Security forces had gunned down a unidentified terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir in an encounter. The encounter which started on Thursday evening is still continuing in Lalpora area of Pampore in Kashmir.

The security forces reached the spot after getting reports that the militants had fired upon two individuals in Tral Awantipora and Wanpora Pulwama. The security forces conducted a search operation in the area which later tunred into a encounter.

Meanwhile, a civilian was killed and one other was injured in the firing by militants. The terrorists killed a shop owner identified as Mohammad Ayoub Ahanger, resident of Panzoo. The terrorists fire upon him Tral near Tral bus stand. He was later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where he was declared as brought dead.

A taxi driver Mohammad Aslam Wani was injured in the firing by the militants.

