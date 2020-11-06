Shraddha Kapoor beats Deepika Padukone to emerge as 3rd most followed Indian on Insta…

Shraddha Kapoor has reached the top three to become one of the most followed Indian celebrities on Instagram. The ‘Saaho’ actress was on the number fourth spot until recently but beat Deepika Padukone to take the third spot and emerge as one of the three most followed Indians on Instagram.

Currently, the most followed Indian person on Instagram is cricketer Virat Kohli with a massive following of 82.2 million. Followed by Virat is Priyanka Chopra Jonas with a fan following of 58.1 million. While Deepika Padukone is at 52.3 million, Shraddha Kapoor has now beat her to take the third spot with a following of 56.4 million.

Other Bollywood celebs who boast an envious Instagram following include Alia Bhatt with 50.1 million followers, Neha Kakkar at 48.2 million, Akshay Kumar at 46.8, Jacqueline Fernandez at 46.2 million and Katrina Kaif with 44.8 million fans. Apart from Bollywood actors and celebrities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also has 49.7 millions Indians and people from all over the world following him.