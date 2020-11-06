WhatsApp rolls out UPI- based payment service in India…

WhatsApp Pay has finally gone live in India. The company announced that the feature will be available in India from today. WhatsApp mentioned that it wants to make money transferring as easy as sending messages on the app. India currently has many payment apps including Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay among others.

Announcing the new feature, WhatsApp said, “Starting today, people across India will be able to send money through WhatsApp. This secure payment experience makes transferring money just as easy as sending a message. People can safely send money to a family member or share the cost of goods from a distance without having to exchange cash in person or going to a local bank”.

“In the long run, we believe the combination of WhatsApp and UPI’s unique architecture can help local organizations address some of the key challenges of our time, including increasing rural participation in the digital economy and delivering financial services to those who have never had access before,” WhatsApp said.

WhatsApp recently rolled out a new disappearing message feature for users across the globe. When you turn on the disappearing messages on WhatsApp, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after seven days. “We’re starting with seven days because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren’t permanent while remaining practical so you don’t forget what you were chatting about. The shopping list or store address you received a few days ago will be there while you need it, and then disappear after you don’t,” WhatsApp said.