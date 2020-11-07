150 people dead or missing due to mudslides caused by powerful storm

Either 150 people had died or gone missing due to mudslides caused by a powerful storm. The powerful storm Eta has disrupted the normal life in Guatemala. An entire village has been buried under mud by the storm. President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei informed this. 10 people had died in another mudslide in the north-eastern department of Huehuetenango.

As per reports, many of the dead were buried in their homes in the remote Queja village situated in the central region of Alta Verapaz. At least 150 houses had been swallowed by mudslides caused by the storm. Army has been deployed in the Queja village for rescue operations.

Eta has disrupted normal life in many Central American countries like Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Costa Rica. Heavy rain and strong winds Thousands of homes in these country. The Eta storm brought heavy rain that caused deadly flooding in Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Panama.

8 people were killed in Honduras. Around 4,000 people had been rescued in Honduraz. Two people died in Nicaragua. Landslides in Panama buried two homes in Chiriqui province on the Costa Rican border, killing five people. Among the victims were three children. The storm also destroyed homes, roads, bridges and plantations in Chiriqui.