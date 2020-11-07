“All My Films Are Statements, Especially When I Write Them”: Kamal Haasan turns 66 today…..

The legendary actor Kamal Haasan has turned 66 today. His daughter Shruti posted a picture with her father as she is in the arms of Kamal Haasan in Instagram wishing him happy birthday. Not only this, but she also captioned the picture with a heartfelt birthday note and you just can’t miss it.

Shruti captioned the photo that reads, “Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years. can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world.”

Actor Kamal is also going to unveil the title of his 232nd film on the occasion of his 66th birthday. The news was confirmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj, he wrote, “Title announcement teaser of #kamalhaasan232 is coming this Saturday 7th nov 5pm! Need all your wishes and support #KH232Title_reveal_teaser @ikamalhaasan.”