CM inaugurated 1467 smart schools, distributed 2625 tablets in Govt schools

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh virtually distributed 2,625 tablets to students in 372 primary government schools and inaugurated 1,467 smart schools. The Chief Minister launched ‘Mission Shat Pratishat’ (Mission 100 per sent) for the academic year 2020-21 to empower schools to achieve 100 percent results despite the COVID-19 crisis in the state.

At the virtual event, which connected him to teachers, students and their parents from more than 4,000 schools and Ministers, MLAs, officials and non-teaching staff through WebEx, Facebook, and YouTube, the Chief Minister also announced the creation of 8393 pre-primary school teachers posts and said the same would be filled up soon by the Education Department. Pointing to the challenges in education in view of the COVID-19 situation, Captain Amarinder Singh said Mission Shat Pratishat was aimed at strengthening the digital education infrastructure. The Chief Minister further lauded the contribution of smart schools to raising educational standards in Punjab and said of the total 19,107 schools in the state, 6,832 were currently Smart Schools, to which another 1,467 were being added today.