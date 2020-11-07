ISRO successfully launched an earth observation Satellite. Know more

The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully launched the earth observation satellite, EOS-01, onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The EOS-01 satellite was launched at 3:12 pm from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The EOS-01 was launched as the primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites onboard the PSLV-C49. The launch of EOS-01 was PSLV’s 51st mission (PSLV-C49).

Watch Live: Launch of EOS-01 and 9 customer satellites by PSLV-49 https://t.co/H4jE2fUhNQ — ISRO (@isro) November 7, 2020

The satellite was scheduled to be launched at 3:02 pm but the mission director authorized the launch of PSLV-C49 at 15:12 hours i.e., 3:12 pm due to bad weather. The countdown for the launch of the EOS-01 started on Friday. The EOS01 successfully separated from the fourth stage of PSLVC49 and injected it into orbit, Isro said. “This mission is very special and unusual for ISRO. The space activity cannot be done from ‘work from home’. Each engineer has to be present at the lab. When talking about missions like these, each technician, employee has to work together,” Isro chief K Sivan added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to congratulate Isro and praised the scientists for meeting the deadline even amid Covid-19 constraints.