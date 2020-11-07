Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tests positive for Covid-19

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan tested positive for coronavirus infection. Arif Mohammed Khan informed on Saturday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He urged those who came in his contact to undergo COVID-19 tests.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. But, there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in New Delhi last week to test for Covid, or be under observation to be on the safe side,” Kerala Raj Bhavan PRO quoted Arif Mohammed Khan as saying.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said :"I have tested positive for Covid19.But, there is no cause for concern. However, I request all those who had contact with me in NewDelhi last week to test for Covid, or be under observation to be on the safe side":PRO,KeralaRajBhavan — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) November 7, 2020

Arif Mohammed Khan tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, after he felt uneasiness and discomfort on Saturday morning. He was in Delhi since October 30. He returned to Kerala on Friday morning.

The medical team from the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram examined the Governor. The Governor is under treatment at the Raj Bhavan.