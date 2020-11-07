State government extends closure of schools

The state government has announced its decision on reopening schools. The government has extended the closure of schools. The decision was taken considering the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Odisha state government has extended the closure schools. Earlier, the state government has announced that the schools in the state will reopen from November 15. As per the new decision, the schools will remain shut till December 31. Thus, Odisha became the first state to decide to extend the closure of schools for the entire year since March when schools were shut due the pandemic.

“The state government does hereby direct that all schools in the state shall remain closed till 31 December, 2020”, said a notification issued by the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department.