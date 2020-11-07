WhatsApp disappearing messages feature is initiating a meme downpour on media….

WhatsApp has launched the much-awaited disappearing messages feature for everyone. When the disappearing messages feature is enabled, new messages sent to a chat disappear after seven days.

“We’re starting with seven days because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren’t permanent while remaining practical so you don’t forget what you were chatting about. The shopping list or store address you received a few days ago will be there while you need it, and then disappear after by our don’t”, WhatsApp said.

But it will still be possible to forward or take a screenshot of a disappearing message and save it before it disappears. Soon after WhatsApp launches its disappearing messages feature, netizens took to Twitter to share their thoughts with hilarious memes:

One user posted a popular Singham meme and said, “#WhatsApp introduces disappearing messages feature

Snapchat and Telegram rn: Cheating karta hai tu.” Another user shared a Golmaal meme and wrote, “#WhatsApp is launching message disappearing feature. *le snapchat to there users: Party badal liya sala.”