“You have to stop saying that Rishabh Pant is the next MS Dhoni”: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambir believes that Rishabh Pant is taking unnecessary pressure due to comparisons with MS Dhoni. Since MS Dhoni’s exit from the worldwide circuit, there was a detailed competition for the wicket-keeper place in the Indian nationwide staff. Rishabh Pant was anticipated to fill the place.

Dhoni is one in all the best wicketkeeper-batsman India has produced. The Jharkhand-based cricketer holds quite a few data to his title and as well as, the 39 year previous has led the Indian staff to 2 world championship titles. Gautam Gambir has now joined the debate and the cricketer turned politician feels that Pant can’t be in contrast with Dhoni.

In an interview Gambir said, “MS Dhoni probably had so much of range when he came on to international sixes. With Rishabh Pant, only because he could hit those big sixes and stuff, people started comparing him with someone like MS Dhoni. Rishabh Pant has a lot to improve, especially from the keeping point of views and from the batting point of view as well.”