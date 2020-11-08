Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 92.49% in India

The recovery rate in India has reached at 92.49% in India. This was announced by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the data released by the ministry the fatality rate has declined to 1.48%.

45,674 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed cases to 8,507,754. 559 new deaths due to the pandemic has also reported. The death toll has reached at 1,26,121. The total recoveries stand at 78,68,968. At present there are 5,12,665 active cases in India.

Till now, around 11,77,36,791 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country. In this, 11,94,487 samples being tested on Saturday.