Indian Railway diverts, cancels trains: Check all details here

The West-Central Railway has cancelled and diverted many trains. The trains were diverted and cancelled due to the protest by Gujjar community in Rajasthan.

Members of the Gujjar community have continued their protest on railway tracks in Bharatpur demanding reservation.

Also Read: Central Railway canceled several trains and will divert trains on these routes. Check details

Diverted Trains:

Train number 02964 Udaipur City-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express has been diverted via the Chanderia-Madar-Jaipur-Rewari route.

Train number 02963 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Udaipur Express has been diverted via the Rewari-Jaipur-Madar-Chanderia route.

Train number 02416 New Delhi-Indore Express has been diverted via the Rewari-Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur. route

Train number 02415 Indore-New Delhi Express has been diverted via the Sawai Madhopur-Jaipur-Rewari route.

Train number 09039 Bandra Terminus-Muzaffarpur Express has been diverted via the Sawai Madhopur-Jaipur-Bandikui route.

Cancelled Trains:

1. Train No. 09027 Bandra Terminus-Jammu Tawi Festival Special train of 07.11.2020.

2. Train No. 09028 Jammu Tawi-Bandra Terminus Festival Special train of 09.11.2020.