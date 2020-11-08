Schools will reopen from November 23: Government issues guidelines

The state government has decided to reopen schools in the state. The schools will reopen from November 23. The Classes 9 to 12 of schools will be opened.

Maharashtra state government has announced this. The guidelines for reopening schools has been announced. Education minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced this. Gaikwad made the announcement at a video conference held by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

As per guidelines, classes 9 to 12 should reopen after Diwali with all COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Students who are sick or those who have a sick family member at home must not be sent to schools. All teachers will undergo RT-PCR coronavirus tests between November 17 and 22. .Only one student will be seated per bench. Classes will be held on alternate days and science, mathematics and English will be taught while other subjects will be taught online.