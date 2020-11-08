Security forces gunned down militant trying to infiltrate

The security forces had gunned down a militant trying to infiltrate along the Line of Control (LoC). The encounter took place at Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir. A patrolling party of Indian Army has found militants trying to infiltrate. In the exchange of firing, one militant was killed. Security forces had also recovered AK rifle and two bags.

Also Read: Pakistan violates ceasefire, shells mortar in Jammu and Kashmir

“Suspicious movement of unidentified persons detected by own patrolling party near LC fence at Machil Sector in Kupwara district of north Kashmir on night 7-8 November at 0100 hours,” defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.