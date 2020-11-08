State tourism Minister tested positive for COVID-19

State tourism minister has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Gautam Deb, the tourism minister in West Bengal was tested positive for Covid-19. he was was hospitalised in Siliguri.

Deb undertook the COVID test after he was feeling unwell. His test result came in as positive . Deb was present at the administrative review meeting held at state secretariat ’Nabanna’ on Thursday. He also held meetings with party leaders in Siliguri on Friday.

Earlier, Sundarbans Affairs Minister Manturam Pakhira, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose and Food Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick were diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovered.