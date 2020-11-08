“Was active on social media while in judicial custody”; Arnab Goswami shifted to Taloja jail

Raigad police shifted Republic TV editor, Arnab Goswami, to Taloja jail to continue his judicial remand. Police have claimed that Arnab Goswami was using a mobile phone inside the make-shift quarantine center for prisoners in a municipal school in Alibaug, where he was earlier kept. As per the regulations, he cannot use a mobile phone while in judicial custody without permission.

Jamil Shaikh, investigating office inspector, said that they have found him to be active on social media using someone’s phone. He said, “On Friday late evening, we learned that Goswami was active on social media, using somebody’s mobile phone”. The police seized Goswami’s phone after he was arrested from his Worli residence therefore he didn’t have his own phone with him. “As the investigating officer of the case, I wrote to the Alibaug jail superintendent seeking an inquiry report as to how he got access to mobile use in the quarantine center. Thereafter, we decided to shift him to Taloja jail on Sunday morning,” the police officer added.