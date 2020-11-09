Big Basket data leak: Personal information of over 2 crore users put on sale in Dark Web

In a shocking incident, the personal data users of of online grocery store Big Basket has been leaked. As per reports over 2 crore data of Big Basket users were put on sale in Dark Web.

This was revealed by a cyber security agency in USA. Cyble Inc, based in Atlanta has made this shocking revelation on their blog on October 31.

The data includes names, email IDs, password hashes, contact numbers (mobile and phone), addresses, date of birth, location, and IP addresses of login . The hacker has put data allegedly belonging to Big Basket on sale for around Rs. 30 lakh.

“In the course of our routine Dark web monitoring, the Research team at Cyble found the database of Big Basket for sale in a cyber-crime market, being sold for over $40,000. The leak contains a database portion; with the table name ‘member_member’. The size of the SQL file is ~ 15 GB, containing close to 20 Million user data. More specifically, this includes full names, email IDs, password hashes (potentially hashed OTPs), pin, contact numbers (mobile + phone), full addresses, date of birth, location, and IP addresses of login among many others,” the blog post by Cyble reads.

Big Basket, the largest online food and grocery store is based in Bangalore. It is run by Innovative Retail Concepts Private Limited. The Big Basket group is also funded by Alibaba Group, Mirae Asset-Naver Asia Growth Fund, and the U.K. government-owned CDC group.

Big Basket has filed a police complaint in this regard with Cyber Crime Cell in Bengaluru and is verifying claims made by cyber experts.

“The privacy and confidentiality of our customers is our priority and we do not store any financial data including credit card numbers etc., and are confident that this financial data is secure. The only customer data that we maintain are email ids, phone numbers, order details, and addresses so these are the details that could potentially have been accessed,” Big Basket said in a statement.