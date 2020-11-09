India launches drone pilot training and recruitment at IGRUA…..

The Centre-run flight training institute Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) had recently entered into an agreement with Delhi-based private firm Drone Destination for the collaborative effort. IGRUA Director Krishnendu Gupta said drone pilot training would begin shortly at the institute’s campus located at Fursatganj in Amethi.

Drones are an “absolutely new and emerging area with immeasurable potential and opportunities”, Ministry of Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said “making of drones is becoming a reality in India”. “We led the software revolution, and in the drone revolution also we have the potential of becoming number one.”

“In that direction, we have taken a small step. The first thing is even drone operations require pilots and one of the first training centres for drones is being established in IGRUA,” Kharola said. “The challenge is that we have to ensure that not only we become leaders in drone manufacturing but also in their management,” Kharola said.