Joe Biden’s Doppelganger spotted in ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ movie snippet. Take a look

Joe Biden became the 46th president of the country and Kamala Harris is the first-ever woman to become the vice-president. Since the results have been out, the world has been celebrating Trump’s loss emphatically. It was memes galore on the internet, many of which were straight-up iconic. Now, one user came up with a post on Joe Biden. However, it is definitely not what it seems.

A woman named Tanya posted a still from the movie ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho.’ It was a scene from the song ‘Pretty Woman’ where Shahrukh Khan is seen dancing with his neighbors. He is seen with a tall elderly man with white hair, wearing a kurta, and playing the Dhol. That person in question is turning out to be Biden’s ‘lookalike.’ Before anyone points out the obvious, it is indeed Dara Singh in the photo. “Rare picture of Joe Biden celebrating his victory in the US with SRK,” Tanya tweeted with a movie snippet. Neither Joe Biden has met the actor nor has he been in any Bollywood film. The picture has used a meme to celebrate the president-elect’s victory.