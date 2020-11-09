Security alert issued to smartphone users

A security alert has been issued to smartphone users. The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) in UAE has issued the security alert. TRA has issued a warning to Apple users in the UAE about the need for security updates to iOS and iPadOS.

The alert has been issued as “vulnerabilities discovered in iOS and iPadOS. TRA warned that these vulnerabilities could allow the execution of arbitrary code with kernel privileges and disclose kernel memory content”.

Earlier, the RTA has also urged all iPhone users to users to update their WhatsApp. All Apple iPhone users must update WhatsApp to avoid cybersecurity issues.

“A new version of WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for iOS was released to fix vulnerabilities that could allow the execution of malicious code, memory corruption and crashes. Another vulnerability could permit Siri to interact with WhatsApp even after the phone was locked. “We advise users to update the affected apps to version 2.20.111 or newer through the AppStore”, said TRA.