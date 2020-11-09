South-Indian superstar tests positive for Covid-19

South-Indian superstar, Chiranjeevi has tested positive for coronavirus infection. The Telugu actor has revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 infection through his micro-blogging website.

“Took a test for Covid before resuming Acharya shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last five days to also undergo Covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon ,” Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Earlier in September, Chiranjeevi’s brother and actor Nagababu tested positive for the coronavirus. Also south Indian actress Tamanna Bhattia had also tested positive for coronavirus infection.